Valuable Ipswich information

GOLF

Sandy Gallop

Results August 1: Single Stroke - Monthly Mug.

Best Gross: Shane Eastell – 68.

A Grade: 1st S. Eastell 66, 2nd S. Etherden 68 ocb, 3rd R. Turnbull 68.

B Grade: 1st L. Harm 66, 2nd S. Collier 67, 3rd M. McDonald 68.

C Grade: 1st S. Morrison 71, 2nd P. Doyle 72 ocb, 3rd J. Wheatley 72 ocb

Ladies: 1st K. Mill 66, 2nd L. Edwards 70.

NTP: 3rd C. Elliot 225cm, 8th Laddie 80cm, 11th S. Collier 38cm, 18th S. Eastell 264cm.

Approach: 5th S. Collier 255cm, 13th S. Collier 98cm.

Eagles: S. Etherden 6th.

BRD: 74. PCC: 0.

July 29: Monthly Stableford.

Mug winner: David Hamilton.

Division 1: N. Armstrong 39pts, 2nd P. Videroni 38pts ocb, 3rd R. Daniels 38pts ocb.

Division 2: 1st D. Hamilton 42pts 2nd K. Muller 41pts 3rd W. Rees 38pts.

NTP: 3rd P. Brennan 300cm 18th Z. Connolly 132cm.

Approach: 2nd B. Heaton in the Hole.

Eagles Nest: B. Heaton 2nd.

BRD: 31pts. PCC: 0.

July 27: Monday Medley - 1st Ray McLeod 36pts, 2nd Sy Townsley 34pts, 3rd Matt Clayton 33pts ocb.

Eagles Nest: Matt Clayton 6th.

BRD: 28pts. PCC: 2.

July 25: Monthly Stableford Mug winner: P. Dixon.

A Grade: 1st J. Gardner 38pts ocb, 2nd C. Kirkpatrick 38pts, ocb 3rd T. Woodford 38pts.

B Grade: 1st P. Dixon 40pts, 2nd M. Wilson 37pts ocb, 3rd A. Waters 37pts ocb.

C Grade: 1st L. Anderson 37pts 2nd R. Smith 36pts 3rd P. Rasmussen 34pts ocb.

Ladies: 1st K. Mill 34pts 2nd K. Mackney 28pts.

NTP: 3rd Skinner 8th R. Miller 178cm 11th D. Johnson 209cm 18th R. Miller 142cm.

Approach: 2nd K. Suthers 112cm 12th C. Packer 40cm.

BRD: 30 pts, PCC: 1.

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

August 1: A double 300 metre shoot was attended by 25 members and four visitors.

A Grade: Andrew Mayfield 104.13 (2) 106.13; Ray Mortimer 104.10 (2) 106.10; John Hislop 104.09 (1) 105.09; Tony Logan 103.08 (2) 105.08; Ken Lobwein 101.07 (4) 105.07; Rob Rush 103.11 (1) 104.11.

B Grade: David Nicol 101.06 (6) 107.06; Glenn Rush 101.07 (4) 105.07; John Kippen 97.05 (5) 102.05; Mark Garbutt 93.02 (5) 98.02.

F Standard: William Long 120.09 (10) 130.09; Brian Hansen 125.13 (4) 129.13; Ivor Davidson 125.12 (4) 129.12; Rebecca Pook 108.04 (19) 127.04; Lincoln Theuerkauf 117.06 (8) 125.06; Damien Tansley 120.05 (4) 124.05; Glenn Rush 121.08 (1) 122.08; David George 119.04 (-) 119.04; Harrison Long 90.01 (25) 115.01; David Sidery 110.02 (-) 110.02; Sandra Long 104.00 (-) 104.00.

F Open: Tim O’Shea 118.05 (11) 129.05; Christopher Gray 125.11 (3) 128.11; Brian Hansen 125.18 (1) 126.18; Damien Tansley 126.08 (-) 126.08; Lana Mayfield 123.07 (3) 126.07; Brett Long 114.03 (10) 124.03; Noel Davies 121.10 (1) 122.10.

Visitors: Jessica Jayne (FO) 118.7; Oliva Jedras (FO) 83.0; Steve Jedras (FO) 96.0; Tony Layt (FS) 101.1.

Next week: Rimfire competition commencing at 9am followed by 400 metres 1pm start.

TABLE TENNIS

Ipswich

July 27: A Grade - Hotshots 6 (D Bryant 3 K Govus 2 Doubles 1) d Amigos 5 (B Ram 2 R Goltz 1 G Marsh 1 Doubles 1); Sharks 6 (J Yong 2 K Chan 2 N Smith 1 Doubles 1) d Bears 5 (M Williams 3 C Plaatjies 1 Doubles 1); Smashers 6 (D McCosh 3 J Wright 1 Doubles 2) d Chiefs 5 (S Shipperley 2 M Corfield 2 P Ferguson 1).

July 29: B Grade - Chiefs 6 (M Power 2 H Oosterhuis 2 C Park 1 Doubles 1) d Boomers 5 (J Notley 3 S Notley 1 Doubles 1); Hunters 6 (P Jackson 2 C Williams 2 B Bailey 1 Doubles 1) d Rockets 5 (K Chan 3 J Felfer 1 Doubles 1); Giants 7 (N Scudds 3 M Cavanagh 2 G Richards 2) d Hornets 4 (C Anderson 2 Doubles 2).

As Queensland Government restrictions are further eased, this has allowed our club to return and resume the current fixtures that was suspended back in March. A reminder to all players that things will be a little different than normal under current COVID conditions, including social distancing, sanitising of hands and equipment, and temperature checks upon entry to the venue.

Please do not come to the venue if you are not well, had any symptoms of COVID-19, or been in a known COVID-19 hotspot within the past 2 weeks prior to the given night of competition.

Table tennis is played on Monday and Wednesday nights 7-10pm at Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Rd, Deebing Heights.

For more information, contact David McCosh on 3282 4708. New players are welcome.

