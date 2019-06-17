Menu
Valuable grants available to assist Ipswich clubs

by Sport Ipswich
17th Jun 2019 12:50 PM

HOUSE RULES

ROUND 3 of the Ipswich City Council Sport and Recreation grants will open on July 1.

To help clubs plan for these grants, the application forms are able to be previewed online. Go to www.ipswich.qld. gov.au/sportgrants to find the link.

Three categories are available.

The Sport and Recreation Event Grant aims to assist organisations to host local, regional, state, national and international sporting events within the boundaries of the city. Some of the events that were supported in rounds one and two were: The State Mountain Bike Championships, Woogaroo Swimming Club long course meet, Men's Masters Queensland State Hockey Championships and Special Schools Football Cup.

The Minor Facility Grant aims to assist local organisations improve existing community sport and recreation facilities in Ipswich.

Some of the projects supported in rounds one and two were: Roof for the staging area at Ipswich BMX Club, bench seating at the Raceview Soccer Club, a new sight screen at the Ipswich Logan Cricket Association and electronic scoreboard at the Musketeers Sports Club.

The Sport and Recreation Participation Grant aims to assist local organisations to conduct a program to increase participation and/or membership in their organisation.

Programs supported in round one were: Junior T Ball Program at Musketeers Sports Club, Come and Try Target Shooting and Ipswich and District Rifle Club, Multicultural Youth and Girls Basketball at Springfield Brumbies club and Junior Cricket Program at Central Districts Cricket Club.

Remember that if you are planning on submitting a Minor Facility Grant application, be aware that the project must have been submitted to Council via the Sport Facility Improvement Request online form.

The form can be found at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au, or email: sportrecreation@ipswich.qld.gov.au for more information.

