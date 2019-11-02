Valuable economic lessons for racing codes

TROT TACTICS

THERE is much excitement over last Saturday's QT feature on the social and economic benefits, which flow into the Ipswich footprint from the activity of tri-code animal racing in the area.

Currently, the Ipswich Turf Club is closing for five months to allow for a seamless finish to the $25 million upgrade in progress.

Any facility becomes dated or tired with use and the Bundamba project will provide the racegoer with a high level of comfort in modern surroundings.

All these projects are in effect "two edged swords", as it should now be incumbent on the ITC to attract sufficient on-course patronage to justify the outlay.

This is the problem with current racing administrations.

Bulk money appears as if by magic but there is no requirement for the receiver to lift their performance to justify expenditure.

The same applies to the proposed greyhound complex at Yamanto.

"World class" by all means, but rapid achievement of "self sufficiency" has to be a prime consideration.

Figures published in the QT estimate that greyhounds injected $19.2 million into the greater Ipswich economy while harness provided $18.1m, with the gallopers taking the overall figure to $76m.

Given that Racing Queensland appears desirous for participants to know that greys made $8m profit in the 2018/19 year and harness recorded a loss of $6m for the same period, it is no surprise that harness is not on Santa's list at the moment.

If examined under the microscope, all three codes of racing can be likened to shops in a marketplace.

Each has a product which they hope to sell at a profit.

If they cannot achieve this, then they must change or modify the product until such time as it is attractive to the buyers.

Thanks for bookie's help

A BLAST from the recent past tomorrow at Marburg harness.

Due to prior commitments UTAB cannot supply a mobile tote van for tomorrow's meeting so Ipswich based bookmaker Stephen Anthony will be fielding on the local pacing events only.

Thanks to Stephen for providing his service as a race meeting with no betting facilities is no race meeting at all.

All the rest of the deal will be the same.

The Sky channel screens will all be working and all those patrons with mobile phones and a betting account will hardly notice the difference.

Betting will be anywhere in Australia, while the famous Marburg burgers and beer make the local events even more enjoyable.

There's the "Funny Money" bookie, "pick the last six" now at $1750 (share), a raffle, mini-trots, face painting, colouring in for the kids and seven exciting races.

It's a great day out.

Admission is adults $5, members and pensioners $3.

The all-important race book is $3.

Gates open at 11am with a trials segment before the first race at 1.15pm.

Townsville harness let down

I HAVE before me the current state of play at Townsville in the matter of a dedicated group of harness folk who wish to restore the sport/industry to North Queensland.

There is insufficient space to address the matter. Suffice to say that our brothers and sisters at Townsville have been very badly let down by our current Minister for Racing Stirling Hinchcliffe.

The minister claims to have no input or control over the day-to-day policy or decision-making of Racing Queensland.

This is difficult to understand, as he appoints, or appears to appoint, the board of Racing Queensland. This lack of ability to direct the governing body, surely renders the minister's position redundant and irrelevant.

More next week.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Redcliffe tonight.

R1: Quinella 1-8: Makoa (G Dixon) and Island Banner (L McCarthy).

R2: E/w 1: CC Jones (N McMullen).

R3: Quinella 1-7: Sir Mocador (G Dixon) and Ranfurly Rulz (N McMullen).

R4: E/w 3: Saloon Passage (A Richardson).

R5: E/w 3: Cupcakesanwhippedcream (C Geary).

R6: Quinella 2-6: The Bus (K Rasmussen) and Elenianark (G Dixon).

R7: Quinella 1-7: Chapter One (P Diebert) and Classie American (G Dixon).

R8: Box trifecta 5-6-8: Royal Lincoln (J Wallace)-Always In Command ( N Dawson)-Zahven Banner (L McCarthy).

R9: E/w 2: Justabitnoisy (D Lee).

Honour board

It was total domination from Castle McMullen last week. Lord of the Manor John was top trainer with four winners for the week. Out on the race track battle field, Taleah McMullen topped the board with four wins, nosing out sister Narissa on three.

Most pleasing was the Young Drivers Championship going to Angus Garrard. The series has always been won by a driver with a future.

Albion Park, October 25: Laughing Emoji (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Billy Lincoln (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Caesars Astrum (Narissa McMullen for Richard Hutchinson); Cracka Stride (Pete McMullen for Ryan veivers).

Albion Park, October 26: Dream To Share (Adam Sanderson).

Marburg, October 27: Ares (Angus Garrard for Mark Rees); Dollar Bill (Angus Garrard for Kay Crone); Rory Mach (Adam Sanderson).

Redcliffe, October 28: Regal Assassin (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini); Maybe to The Max (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis).

Redcliffe, October 30: Annas Best (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Kaanapali (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Torque Is My Girl (Hayden Barnes for Wayne Graham); Our Little Girl (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Maywyn No Regrets (Kelli Dawson); A Lot Of Cost (Matt Elkins for Donny Smith); Princess Katerina (Kylie Rasmussen for Kay Crone).

Redcliffe, October 31: Soul Writer (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen).