Valuable coaching insights from a sporting master

EVEN before 2020 arrives, Ipswich Jets fanatic and QT columnist Michael Nunn is already gearing up for another huge Intrust Super Cup season.

In scouting some new information sources, he was delighted to harness some fascinating coaching and sporting thoughts from former international hockey player and coach Ric Charlesworth.

Nunnie takes up the story in his usual Jets Buzz column format.

To have a beer with Ric Charlesworth you would have to find the bar called the Sports Icon. Find a quiet corner reserved for high achievers and I would be buying the beers.

Charlesworth played 47 Sheffield Shield games for Western Australia and the Australian hockey team for 17 years, including selected for five Olympics and 227 games.

He squeezed in 10 years as a Federal Member of Parliament and is a Doctor of Medicine.

He then turned to coaching where he coached the women’s hockey team for eight years and two Olympic gold medals, one Commonwealth gold medal and two World Cups. Then onto the men’s team where it was Olympic bronze and another two World Cups and Commonwealth gold medal. To round it off, Charlesworth is the author of four books on coaching. We sat down to have a look at a busy life.

You were selected for five Olympics as a player and three as a coach but have you ever sat and eaten hot chips while watching the Jets play at the North Ipswich Reserve?

I have never been to Ipswich. I may have driven through in my time but my old teammate Barry Dancer was from Ipswich and would talk about the city all the time. He loved the place.

Ipswich-bred former Kookaburras coach Barry Dancer.

The Jets have a new coach in 2020. What would you say to Keiron Lander before he starts?

He has to be realistic. If last year you came last then the premiership probably is not realistic. A coach has to be ambitious. You cannot accept second best from anyone and he has to have a pathway he is going to follow. What are we going to achieve and how are we going to do it? It is about the players because he cannot make the decisions on the field only his players can do that. Therefore, he needs to know what he has and how he is going to play.

Former Ipswich Jets captain Keiron Lander celebrates winning the Intrust Super Cup Grand Final. Picture: Darren England.

The Gillette Cup game in 1976 is known as the Miracle Match. You top scored for Western Australia with 25 in a team total of 77. All looked lost until Dennis Lillee bowled Queensland out for 62 with his 4/21. What did you learn from playing with Lillee?

Dennis was just a tremendous bowler and leader with actions. He could put one stump down and hit it four out of 10 times. He grabbed the ball that game and stormed out of the rooms ready to bowl. When we got out for 77, Queensland had Viv Richards and Greg Chappell so things were not too bright at the change of innings but we got Viv and then another and you start thinking hang on we are a chance here. When I got out we were only 2/50 so things weren’t too bad but it was a wet pitch and batting was difficult.

Aussie fast bowling great Dennis Lillee.

You played 47 games for Western Australia and shared in three Sheffield Shield final wins. Did you feel you ever got close to a Test cap?

There was a period where the media was picking me and all my opening teammates played Test cricket but I just could not give cricket the time it needed. I loved hockey and I think I was better at it. When all my mates would go to England to play cricket in winter I would stay here and play hockey.

Are you glad you grew up in a period where you could play two sports?

Absolutely. Playing more than one sport is vital. Try as many as you can and often one improves the other one. Now I probably would have had to make a choice at 13. I really miss sport how it used to be. Now we make children make choices and don’t let them play club cricket we put them in pathways and programs and you end up with a 27 year old who left school at 16 and doesn’t know too much of the world.

I think about your quote “Coaching is about trouble the comfortable, and comfort the troubled” all the time in teaching. What does is it mean to you?

Teaching and coaching are the same. Know your students and know your players. Sometimes players will get ahead of themselves. You have to pull them back, and other times players will need you to get around them and support them. You need to know which one is which.

Teaching is a vital profession and we do not give it the credit it deserves.

Former Australian hockey coach Ric Charlesworth. Picture: Kim Eiszele

Cricket, hockey, coaching, writing books, a doctor, a federal member of parliament, is there anything you think I should have done that?

Plenty of things for me to achieve before I die. I would like to do more work around climate change and indigenous land rights. We have been having this debate about climate for 40 years, when I was in the parliament we gave out climate change packs in the 1980s helping people. We have made very little ground on a 40-year-old debate.

After 45 years in sport, you must have a huge memorabilia collection?

I have kept some things that are important to me but I give away many things. A lot of time, it is more use to the local cricket club and they can auction it then it is sitting at home.

Next year will be 20 years since the Sydney Olympics so the team and I will organise a get together. Those things are significant to me.