Valleys loss will not break spirit says coach

IPSWICH/LOGAN coach Aaron Moore refused to shy away from the embarrassing defeat the Hornets were subject to last weekend, when Valleys rolled the visitors for just 41 runs in their second innings at Peter Easton Oval.

The first-year coach called for his team to "show a bit of resilience and grit” when they return to action at home to Sandgate-Redcliffe today.

"The boys are really hurting,” Moore said.

"There's probably a little less belief than there was when we were scoring a lot of runs early in the season.

"We sat in the dressing room (after the loss on Saturday) and discussed the tough times. Saturday was one of those no doubt. If we hold it in the memory bank, it will make us stronger for years to come.”

Cricket is a sport as much about what is happening between the ears as it is on the field. Moore admitted he worried how the heavy defeat would reflect in his players at training through the week.

"How we would turn up Tuesday (at training) was my big concern,” he said. "We could kick stones for a couple of weeks, or we could show up.

"And they did (show up) on Tuesday night.”

Prefacing his comments with the admission 41 is never an acceptable total, Moore elaborated on the perfect storm of conditions the team were faced with last weekend.

"I don't think I've seen tougher conditions,” he said.

"The wicket was even worse than it was the week before. It was a matter of not if you were going to get out, but when.

"Conditions like that . . . it's pretty tough. The opposition said the same thing.

"And against a very good bowling attack . . . they definitely took advantage.”

What was further highlighted in the Valleys defeat was the Hornets' batting struggles this season.

Previously a team which has prided itself on posting big scores, the Hornets sit last for total runs scored in the two-day format this season.

That despite Harry Wood (7th) and Levi Thomson-Matthews (8th) occupying places in the run-scorers top 10.

Moore said the 350 against Uni the team posted earlier this season proved they still have the potential.

"It's not an ability thing, it's an execution thing,” he said. "We've recognised that. It's something that comes with belief too.”

In a show of Moore's and the club's belief, the Hornets will field an unchanged line-up against Sandgate-Redcliffe today.

Their opponents are out of the finals hunt in the two-day standings, but still boast a quality line-up as evidenced by their appearance in all three format grand finals last season.

"They were one-day and T20 premiers and in the final of the two-day stuff (last season),” Moore said.

"A club with that strength will always be tough. But we're happy to be at home this week, and looking to be positive and build soem good things heading into next year.”