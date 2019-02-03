Valleys get help from wicket against Hornets

BRIGHT LIGHT: Harry Wood claimed four wickets in a solid bowling display against quality opposition on Saturday.

IT WAS a pivotal toss to win, and just like much of the Ipswich/Logan Hornets' season to this point, the coin flip did not go their way.

On an absolute green top at Peter Easton Oval on Saturday, the Hornets were sent in to bat first by finals aspirants Valleys knowing conditions were well and truly in favour of the hosts.

Add to that the strength of Valleys' bowling line-up, which including the returning Mark Steketee as well as Luke Feldman, Joshua Dascombe and all-rounder Andrew Gode, and the Hornets were always in for a fight in the early sessions.

"It was a big toss to win - and for us to lose - with conditions being very tough, made worse by the bowling attack they've got,” coach Aaron Moore said.

The Hornets were rolled all-out for 120 inside 50 overs on Saturday.

"It was a very grassy wicket with lots of sideways movement. We really thought at one stage there 120 was going to be quite hard to get,” Moore said.

The coach refused to use the pitch as the sole reason for the Hornets' struggles, adding "we still have to take ownership over getting out”.

But Valleys' slow going to open their innings highlighted just how tough it was to get a start on the Peter Easton Oval wicket.

All-rounder Harry Wood got the visitors off to a roaring start, claiming three wickets early including the key scalp of Bulls opener and former Laidley cricketer Lachlan Pfeffer, to have the hosts at 3/10.

When Gode departed at 4/59 the Hornets were in with a sniff. However a line-ball call not to give a caught behind decision as out soon-after proved the defining moment in the innings, and the hosts raced away past the Hornets' total.

"That's cricket. It's a lot of what-ifs,” Moore said. "At 3/10 we were in with a big show, but things just didn't go our way after that.”

Wood finished with all four wickets on Saturday.

The all-rounder's form with the bat has been much-talked about this season, but Moore believes he has also made strides with the ball.

"This season he's had no restrictions from Queensland Cricket, which has helped him bowl longer spells. I think that has suited him,” Moore said.

"He bowled really well. Actually I thought everyone did.”

The coach said the gameplan entering this weekend would be a simple one: ”Finish them off as quick as we can, then bat for as long as we can.”

Brisbane Premier Cricket

Ipswich/Logan Hornets 120 (42.1) v Valleys 4/175 (45) at Peter Easton Oval