Hilarious Valentine’s Day fail

A BRITISH man flew his girlfriend to Northern Ireland for a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on Valentine's Day week - only to learn he'd actually bought tickets to the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a bagpipe band that's more fit for a funeral.

Duncan Robb, of Chesterfield, England, was surprised the $53 tickets to the show in Belfast were such a good deal when he snapped them up back in December, according to ABC.

"I thought, 'What a bargain, there must not be many tickets left' - and I snatched them up straight away," he said, adding the Give It Away group is his girlfriend's favourite band.

"I saw the date was February 10, so I could make it into a Valentine's Day weekend."

The message the man’s girlfriend sent once she realised his mistake.

He pinned the row-Q tickets to a noticeboard in his house - but didn't realise it was the Pipers, not the Peppers, until the couple flew to Northern Ireland last week, he said.

"It was only until the Wednesday before when my girlfriend wanted to know who was [opening for] them. She couldn't find anything about the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing in Belfast," he said.

When he learned his romantic gesture had gone awry, he took to Twitter.

"Still can't believe we've flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the 'worlds best bagpipe band' @chillipipers … thought I'd got a rate good deal on tickets n'all. Had a nightmare," he griped.

But Robb later said he and his girlfriend had fun in Belfast despite his mistake.

"[We] just had to laugh about it. What else was there to do?"

Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers ... thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 10, 2018

An agent for the Red Hot Chilli Pipers - which bills itself "the most famous bagpipe band on the planet" - said it's not the first time a fan has mistaken the bag blowers for the famous grunge-funk band.

"We're always extremely careful in all advertising," agent Douglas Gillespie told Newsweek.

"We've made sure to put kilts and bagpipes on all the pictures. We would never ever try to pass ourselves off as the Red Hot Chili Peppers. We respect them too much," he said.

For anybody interested in what the Red Hot Chilli Pipers sound like (and for the angry “didnt happen” mob ) here’s a video from our seats x pic.twitter.com/gIoymZ3xGW — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 13, 2018

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced here with permission.