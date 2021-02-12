Valentine’s Day roses are this farmer’s labour of love

Currey Flowers sales manager Sonia Bitmead in a greenhouse on her Karalee farm.

Currey Flowers sales manager Sonia Bitmead in a greenhouse on her Karalee farm.

WHILE most people spent their Boxing Day having a snooze on the couch or lying on the beach, flower farmer Sonia Bitmead was busy preparing for Valentine’s Day.

It is a serious labour of love to prepare for the most romantic day on the calendar.

Her parents Don and Lynda Currey started growing vegetables like zucchini and capsicum on their property in Karalee in the 1970s but switched to flowers after about 15 years.

Currey Flowers sales manager Sonia Bitmead.

“Mum wanted to,” Mrs Bitmead said.

“My dad wanted to do broadacre crops but my mum wanted to do flowers and I guess happy wife, happy life.”

Mrs Bitmead left the farm to work in hospitality and took on roles in five star restaurants.

When Lynda was diagnosed with breast cancer, Mrs Bitmead returned to help her parents on her days off and just never left.

Mrs Bitmead now manages the business with her husband Jeremmy, with Don providing valuable guidance and Lynda handling the books.

Currey Flowers, which has now been operating for more than 40 years, grows about 66,000 rose plants and about 13,000 gerbera plants.

The business provides product for three large wholesalers in Brisbane and 45 florists from as far north as Mackay down to Alstonville in northern New South Wales.

Eight of those florists are located in Ipswich.

LOCAL NEWS: Snake catcher’s top tips during summer, hatchling season

The process to prepare flowers for Valentine’s Day begins in early November and Mrs Bitmead starts pruning her roses on Boxing Day.

“I have a window of about 10 days to prune the whole farm,” she said.

“It’s then up to nature.

“We’ve had a really cool, nice January so our crop is really good quality and we’ve had a super crop.

“If it’s too hot it will come in early and if it rains too much it will come in late.

“So all you can do is prune for those 10 days so it’s done and cross your fingers.

“It’s a good couple of months before Valentine’s Day we start preparing. They’re very long days and it’s very hot. You’re pruning the whole farm in the middle of summer.”

Mrs Bitmead, 38, said 14-hour days were the norm in the last couple of weeks leading up to the big day.

No more staff are brought on during the busy period with the team of 10 working extra hours.

With quality always at the fore, it takes about three months to properly train a new employee.

All of the flowers are grown hydroponically in the large greenhouses on the property.

Currey Flowers at Karalee.

The rose plants are kept for about five years with the greenhouses heated all year long.

“We’re very water wise as well,” she said.

“We catch all of our water, treat it and reuse it.

“We pull water from the Brisbane River. We have reverse osmosis so we can desalinate it and clean it all up and use it.”

Red roses aren’t as popular throughout the year so Currey Flowers also grows pink, cream, purple and white varieties.

Mrs Bitmead said when COVID-19 hit Australia last year it was the “most stressful” time she had ever gone through in her life.

“I didn’t have a factory where I can just turn the lights off and close for a week,” she said.

“I have a living product and I had to make sure that if we had to close for six months I had enough fertiliser and I still had to maintain my plants.”

Luckily florists remained open even as other businesses were forced to shut.

For the Ipswich farm, business just “went boom” at the start of April with florists struggling to keep up with demand as people purchased flowers to send to funerals and birthdays they were unable to attend.

READ MORE: Student struck by car in alleged hit and run outside school

“It was like Valentine’s Day every day,” Mrs Bitmead said.

“There was an Australian-wide shortage of flowers.

“I think it really made a lot of consumers really see how many flowers we imported and how these imported products have really destroyed our local farmers.”

In the 10 years up to 2017, the import of cut flowers and foliage into Australia more than tripled according to the federal Department of Agriculture.

Mrs Bitmead said there were about 300 rose growers across Australia 15 years ago but that figure has shunk to 15.

Bundaberg Roses closed for good at the end of last year.

She hopes important lessons have been learnt over the past year but she wasn’t holding her breath.

“About 18 months prior to COVID Australian Biosecurity realised there are so many pests that come in on flowers and they’ve never really taken much notice,” she said.

“Some of those bugs and pests can wipe out the cotton industry and the big players that are really important to the economy.

“We tried about two years ago to get mandatory labelling of flowers to say where they’re grown.

“The government said because it’s not a food product they’re not going to do it.

“I would like to think after COVID people really think and try and continue to support the flower farmers that have gotten them through this.

LOCAL NEWS: Workers, franchisees needed with retail centre opening early

“I think we have a really good opportunity to get more growers out there and get back to what we used to be.

“It could just never compete with the cost of the imported products.

“Support your local florist... 99 per cent of the flowers at supermarket chains are imported.”

Friday was a rare relatively quiet day for Mrs Bitmead but it could ramp straight back up on Monday.

Growing flowers is truly a 365 day a year job.

“The week after Valentine’s Day sometimes everyone has sold out and everyone is screaming for product and it can be just as busy as Valentine’s Day,” she said.

“To still have to be prepared to have product to ship out on Monday.

“I’ll wait and see what I walk into on Monday.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to the QT, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest national, state, Rugby League, AFL and entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by clicking here.