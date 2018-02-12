Menu
Love on a budget: Where to score the cheapest roses

Red roses symbolise passion and romantic love, if you can afford it.
VALENTINE'S Day is almost upon us and with it comes the pressure to deliver a romantic and, quite often expensive, token of affection for your loved one.

But there is no need to break the bank in order to show the one you love how you feel.

The classic red rose remains a solid go-to item for romantics, but while demands is high so too are the prices, unless you know where to look.

Here's what a red rose is going for these days in Queensland:

Roses Only

Half dozen: $99.95

Dozen: $139.95

Two dozen: $229.95

Three dozen: $319.95

Brisbane City Blooms

Half dozen: $79.95

Dozen: $119.95

Two dozen: $199.95

Fresh Flowers

Half dozen: $69.95

Dozen: $99.95

Two dozen: $159.95

And for lovers on a budget, supermarkets are also stocking special Valentine's Day bouquets.

Aldi

Half dozen: $20

50 Roses: $50

Woolworths

Half dozen: $25

Dozen: $50

Coles

Half dozen: $25

Dozen: $50

Topics:  roses supermarket valentine's day

