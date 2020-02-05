Valentines Day – 5 things to do in Ipswich on any budget
According to Finder.com people are split when it comes to how they'll spend Valentines Day.
Whether you're trying to plan something romantic for you and your partner or you're planning on flying solo here are a list of 5 things to do with someone you love or by yourself.
- Have a picnic
On a budget, but still want to make it an evening to remember? Pack a basket full of delicious foods that you know your partner will love. With plenty of great parks around the area to watch sunset or rise a picnic is a cheap yet romantic way to your partners heart. Queens Park or Robelle Domain have some great grassy patches. For you single people out their who needs a partner to have a picnics, love yourself and treat yourself to your favourite snacks on the day.
- Go for a hike
Perfect for the couple that loves to stay active, hiking with your partner to take in the views of our great city is one way to spend your day. With easy hikes at Galmen Circuit try hiking with your partner this valentines day. And if you're single grab all your other single pals and make it a group date.
- Child minding
More of a solution than a suggestion but getting some time away from your kids can be a struggle but Orion Springfield Central are here to help out offering Valentines Day child minding between 5pm - 8.45pm for $5. Perfect opportunity to get dinner and watch a movie.
- Watch a film
Keen for dinner and a movie? Limelight Cinema at Riverview Shopping Centre have got you sorted. Sit back and watch a special screening of Birds of Prey. The $85 couples experience includes 2 lounge tickets, a three course meal and a drink. You could even take your best friend with you.
- Dinner for two
For those wanting to splurge on dinner and try something a little fancy try The Cottage Restaurant's 5 course degustation dinner.