PHOTOS: Tribute to "genuine, hard working" police officer

Helen Spelitis
by
5th Mar 2018 1:30 PM

A MINUTE of silence has been held as a tribute to an Ipswich police officer who died in a tragic accident.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann has paid tribute to Lowood Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Troy Salton.

The well-respected police officer died tragically on 23 February.

Cr Lehmann said he felt privileged to have worked closely with Snr Sgt Salton on various projects in Somerset.

"He was a genuine, hard working person who was very well respected and genuinely wanted to make a positive difference," Cr Lehmann said.

"I had the privilege of working with him on various projects during his time at the Lowood police station and he made a positive difference in the community.

"He will be missed."

Councillors observed a minute silence during their Council meeting on Wednesday, 28 February for Snr Sgt Salton.

The Northsiders and Centrals A grade cricket teams also took a minutes silence for their former club member before their match on Saturday.

mayor graeme lehmann somerset regional council troy salton
Ipswich Queensland Times
