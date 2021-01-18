VALE BRANDON: Tributes flow for brave newlywed

Brandon Sanewski married the love of his life Erin on Thursday, January 14.

Brandon Sanewski married the love of his life Erin on Thursday, January 14.

SURROUNDED by loved ones, an Ipswich man who fought hard against his cystic fibrosis for his entire life has lost his battle with the devastating disease.

When his illness took a turn for the worse on Friday morning, Brandon Gray-Sanewski, 28, told his friends on social media the end would be on his terms.

The morning after he married his partner Erin in a bedside wedding ceremony, Brandon took to Facebook to deliver a harrowing farewell to his friends and extended family.

READ MORE: BITTERSWEET: Lovebirds to marry in bedside ceremony

“After an amazing day marrying the love of my life Erin Gray-Sanewski yesterday, today I have woken up and it’s not such a great day. I fear the day has come my friends and family the battle will end on my terms. I no longer choose to be in pain or battle this disease,” he said in the post.

“I know I don’t need to apologise but I’m so sorry I couldn’t hold out any longer. I love you all and please keep me and my family and most of importantly Erin in your thoughts through this. I love you all, see you all on the other side.”

Brandon Sanewski married the love of his life Erin on Thursday, January 14.

Toward the end of 2020, a decade after Brandon received a double lung transplant, his body began to reject the donated organs, making it incredibly hard to breathe and causing his health to decline.

Doctors who worked alongside Brandon to help manage his condition said there was nothing more they could do.

Making the heartbreaking choice to stop all treatment, Brandon began palliative care just over a week ago.

Brandon Sanewski in the Ipswich Hospital Palliative Care Unit.

His mother Tracey Sanewski posted on Facebook, breaking the news to the family’s loved ones.

READ MORE: Ipswich man’s tragic choice after body rejects donor lungs

“Brandon made the decision to stop all medical intervention he wants to stop the struggle and fight to stay alive he is exhausted,” she posted.

“Please now pray he can pass quickly and not suffer anymore no-one should suffer the way he has it is so unfair! He is so brave to make this decision he isn’t scared he just wants it to end now as soon as possible!”

In a further post, she told Brandon she would have swapped places with him, if she could.

“If I could, I would never leave your side. Each time I walk away, my heart breaks knowing that soon that walk will be the last time I ever see your eyes,” she said.

“It’s gonna be so hard but I want you to no longer battle just to take a breath. It’s so unfair!”

Across social media, tributes are flowing for Brandon.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.