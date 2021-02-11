Vale Aunty Helen: Tributes pour in for beloved dance teacher

Helen Lewis, nee Clark, with Karen and Brad Lewis. She passed away on February 2 at the age of 90.

Helen Lewis, nee Clark, with Karen and Brad Lewis. She passed away on February 2 at the age of 90.

A DEDICATED and passionate Ipswich dance teacher who left her mark on generations of aspiring performers over the course of a storied 70-year career is being remembered for her tremendous contribution to the cultural fabric of the city.

Helen Lewis, known to many as Aunty Helen, was a giant in the local dancing scene who inspired thousands of students.

She sadly passed away on February 2 at the age of 90.

Helen Lewis with sons David, Ian and Brad.

Born in Ipswich on March 2 1930, Helen Grace Clark was the youngest child and only daughter of Scottish-born parents Robert and Grace.

While attending Blair State School, Helen studied dance under the late Elsie Seguss in Brisbane and took up a hairdressing apprenticeship after graduating school.

She set up the Helen Clark School of Dancing in 1945 when she was just 15-years-old.

Helen set up her own salon called Clarkia in East St, Ipswich and later moved to a new premises around the corner on Limestone St.

She met David Lewis at the local Trades Hall dances and their romance grew with every passing event.

He would walk her home hand-in-hand followed closely by Helen’s parents.

They would soon wed and welcome twins David and Ian into the world.

LOCAL NEWS: New dog grooming business a dream come true

The couple moved into a flat underneath Helen’s parents’ home, where she was juggling raising a family, running her business and teaching dancing.

Helen and David would move into their own home in East Ipswich.

She became involved with the Bluebird Concert Party run by her sister-in-law Lily, assisting with the choreography and providing young dancers with whatever they needed.

She was also sought after to assist with dance instruction and presentation at debutante balls around the city.

Twelve years after the birth of their twins Helen and Dave welcomed another son, Bradley.

Helen’s students would regularly travel to Sydney for classes and she forged a strong partnership with Les Griffith Dancing Academy in Newcastle.

Aunty Helen was revered by her students.

A particular highlight was a trip to the United States, where her group of dancers performed at Disneyworld.

If her busy teaching schedule wasn’t enough, Helen would regularly take her hairdressing skills to the Nowlanvil Aged Care Facility to hep the residents look their best.

Helen and Dave celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2000 surrounded by family and friends before Dave passed away in 2005.

Shortly after her 90th birthday in March last year, Helen’s health started to deteriorate.

Her incredible life was celebrated on Tuesday with her funeral service livestreamed to a crowd at the Ipswich Civic Centre due to COVID-19 restrictions.

She was adored by her six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

READ MORE: Look inside Ipswich Hospital’s first new ward in six years

Son Brad said there had been an “outpouring of grief” since news of his mother’s death broke.

He said her incredible work ethic drove her students to always strive to be the best they could be.

She taught him how to dance and he became a state champion in tap.

“That was my life up until I was 21,” he said.

“She started teaching me because I had hydrocephalus, water on the brain, and I couldn’t walk until I was 22 months.

“It gave me a lot of self confidence, even though I hated doing rehearsals and doing speed taps.

“Your lungs would be burning by the time you finished.”

He said her Aunty Helen nickname came about when her nieces took up dancing and soon everyone was calling her that.

Helen Lewis with grandson Jordan.

It just suck.

Brad said she inspired a huge number of dancers to glory or careers in the industry.

“She just gave everyone love and encouragement,” he said.

“But you never got away with anything with mum.

“She was a bit tough sometimes but all the students learnt a little bit more about themselves and a little bit more about life.

“Mum encouraged all the girls and boys she taught just to be their best.”

She stayed involved with her school even as her health started to decline last year.

“She was always really interested and stayed involved,” he said.

“In a large part that’s what kept her going, her love for dance and her love for the kids.

“She was such a huge contributor to the cultural fabric of Ipswich for such a long time.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.