Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Pfizer Vaccine: Everything you need to know
News

Vaccine rollout ‘ahead of schedule’

by Kathryn Bermingham
3rd Jan 2021 7:02 PM

Australia's contract with a coronavirus vaccine provider has been finalised and the national rollout is "ahead of schedule", Health Minister Greg Hunt says.

If it successfully passes approval processes, 51 million doses of the Novavax vaccine will be made available in Australia - enough to vaccinate the entire population.

Mr Hunt said he was pleased with the pace of the process so far, with all vaccines set to be distributed by October.

"We remain not only on track but ahead of schedule for our vaccine rollout and, indeed, it's in a very similar position to New Zealand," he said on Sunday.

"Our goal is very clear: to make sure that every Australian who seeks to be vaccinated is given free, voluntary and universal access to vaccination, with that to be completed during 2021."

Originally published as Vaccine rollout 'ahead of schedule'

More Stories

coronavirus covid vaccine editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drivers dodging ‘hazard’ on major highway

        Premium Content Drivers dodging ‘hazard’ on major highway

        News A traffic hazard is blocking the left lane on a busy highway

        Ten years on: Baby Montannah’s rescue lifted spirits

        Premium Content Ten years on: Baby Montannah’s rescue lifted spirits

        News She’s taller than her mum now, a long-limbed 11-year-old going through a growth...

        Motorbike crash lands one in hospital

        Premium Content Motorbike crash lands one in hospital

        News A woman was rushed to hospital after she was involved in a motorcycle crash

        Qld man has super-contagious UK mutant COVID strain

        Premium Content Qld man has super-contagious UK mutant COVID strain

        Health A Queensland man has tested positive to the UK variant of COVID as traces of the...