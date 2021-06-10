Menu
A NSW woman has died from blood clots related to the AstraZeneca vaccine, marking the country’s second death linked to the jab. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Vaccine-linked blood clot kills NSW woman

by Anton Nilsson
10th Jun 2021 3:29 PM | Updated: 3:54 PM

A NSW woman has died from blood clots related to the AstraZeneca vaccine, marking the country’s second death linked to the jab.

The 52-year-old woman had a severe case of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, a rare blood clotting disorder that has been linked to the version of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca.

“This case presented as a severe form of this syndrome, with a blood clot in the brain, known as a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” the Therapeutic Goods Administration said in its weekly report on coronavirus vaccines.

“We extend our sincere condolences to her family.”

Though the syndrome is dangerous, it is rare.

The TGA has confirmed 35 cases of TTS related to the AstraZeneca vaccine, with a further 13 cases currently listed as “probable”.

Over 5.4 million vaccine doses, including both AstraZeneca and Pfizer, have been administered in Australia.

More to come.

Originally published as Vaccine-linked blood clot kills NSW woman

