Vacant Ipswich shops hit market after price drop

Two vacant shopfronts at 1/252 Brisbane Street at West Ipswich have hit the market, after being empty for at least 5 months.

BUYERS are eager to claim a West Ipswich property after a price drop and relisting.

Set on Brisbane St, the commercial property includes two vacant shops that have each been empty for at least five months.

The shopfronts share a title at 1/252 Brisbane St, West Ipswich, and are able to house two businesses and draw separate rental streams.

One space is fitted to accommodate a restaurant, while the other is better suited to a showroom or retail, according to real estate agent Corey Martin.

“The left hand side is more like a showroom and the right hand side is more like a takeaway or servery,” Mr Martin said.

“There have been a multitude of shops – I believe there was a bike shop and there was a takeaway shop on the right hand side.”

Mr Martin said the property’s position on Brisbane St was good for visibility.

“It’s a relatively busy road so you do get a lot of people drive by and it’s close to Ipswich’s CBD,” he said.

The property, which is set across 328m sq, has grabbed plenty of attention since hitting the market for a second time on Friday.

“I just put it on the market three days ago however it was on the market with a previous agent,” Mr Martin said.

“It was (for sale) for at least three months but was at a higher price, closer to the $400,000 mark.”

Even so, both investors and business owners have contacted Mr Martin since the property was listed for sale again, at a lower price point.

“I’ve had multiple inquiries and have an inspection there tomorrow – it’s off to a good start,” he said.



“It’s a very good rental yield and someone looking to invest is going to reap some benefit from it.

“Or even someone who wants to buy it for themselves to start their own local business.”

The seller of 1/252 Brisbane Street at West Ipswich is looking for offers above $300,000.

About half the inquiries have come from prospective owner occupiers and interest so far has come from Brisbane.

He said a fish and chip shop or another business serving up hot food would suit one of the spaces, given its fixtures.

“You’ve already got the exhaust fan for where they cooked – it’s already in place,” he said.

“The other place could be used for anything – it’s a showroom and it’s got an office in the back, as well.”



Read more news by Ebony Graveur.