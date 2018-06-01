Menu
Vacant house a crime scene after destroyed in fire

Emma Clarke
by
1st Jun 2018 7:12 AM

A VACANT house is this morning a crime scene after it was destroyed in a fire overnight.

A house on Briggs Rd at Raceview went up in flames at 8.15pm. It's the third similar incident of a vacant house fire in Ipswich since the weekend.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Crews and eight firies worked for an hour to bring the fire under control and handed the scene over to police when it was declared a crime scene at 9.45pm.

A Queensland Police spokesperson this morning said investigators would return to the scene today but early information suggests the fire was deliberately lit.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

"There is some sort of indication it has been deliberately lit," the spokesperson said.

house fire ipswich qfes qps raceview
Ipswich Queensland Times

