V8 Supercars burger action so close you can taste

FAST FLAVOUR: Adrian Butler, 10, and sister Alyssa Butler, 9, of Bellbird Park enjoy the new Hot Lap burger at the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery.

THOUSANDS of hungry Supercars fans with a hankering for turbo-charged action on the track and on their plate will have their appetites satisfied at this weekend's event.

Pumpyard will be on hand to help visitors to Ipswich re-fuel during the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint festivities with the specially concocted SuperSprint Hot Lap burger.

It is made of a charcoal bun, house-made beef patty, a rasher of free range bacon, rocket, Portobello mushroom, jalapeno slaw, Red IPA fried pickle on top, with high octane hot sauce and a side of fries. It is designed to appeal to thousands of rev-heads coming to Ipswich.

Pumpyard Bar and Brewery owner Wade Curtis said the burger would cash in on racing fans' hunger but also make the most of the increased patronage that comes with the event.

He said the bar wasn't the only Ipswich business in line to benefit from the event.

"We've been open for the last two years and have got a lot of people coming to Ipswich and the Pumpyard for the Supercars," he said.

"Big events like the Supercars does two things, it gets the area some exposure in the long term so people know where we are but it also gets extra people through the door on the weekend.

"People start arriving in town on the Wednesday or Thursday and accommodation is fully booked so those people have got to have a meal."

He said the burger was the ultimate race accompaniment.

"They approached us around an idea to get involved with the event so we thought up this burger and thought it was a good idea," Mr Curtis said.

"We called it the SuperSprint Hot Lap to make it a little bit special with a charcoal bun. We wanted to make it a little bit different but also related to motor racing.

"A charcoal bun tastes like normal bread but it's coloured with charcoal so it looks black with sesame seeds on top.

"Our chef came up with the recipe, we said we've got this idea for a Supercars burger and he came back with a couple of different concepts."

Past events have attracted more than 50,000 spectators, with millions injected into the Ipswich and surrounding region economies.

The SuperSprint Hot Lap burger is available now through to Sunday at Pumpyard Bar and Brewery, 88 Limestone St Ipswich.

It's open until 9.30pm tonight and 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

It comes with fries and costs $20.