V8 newcomer loses it inside school zone

ONE TOO MANY: Driver Tony Hicks crashed his brother's V8 Commodore after a few drinks following his nan's funeral. Ross Irby

A GRIEVING grandson lost control of a family member's V8 Holden Commodore when he "booted it" following some post-funeral drinks.

For Tony Hicks, the sad occasion of his grandmother's funeral was compounded when he wound up in trouble with the law.

The crash landed him three charges for traffic offences.

Hicks later told police it was the first time he'd driven a V8.

Tony Michael Hicks, 30, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Toowoomba on November 15, 2018; drink driving when his licence was suspended; and driving unlicensed when SPER suspended.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said Toowoomba police were called at 8.35am to a crash scene near a school on Richmond Drive.

The court heard the school-zone speed limit of 40km/h was in place at the time.

Sgt Molinaro said the crash was near a T-intersection and involved the Holden and a parked Toyota Corolla.

The black Corolla was struck by the Holden, driven by Hicks, after he lost control on the intersection.

A fence and garage door were also damaged.

Hicks's licence was suspended at the time due to the accumulation of demerit points.

Hicks tested positive to alcohol, with a reading of 0.058.

"He says he drank alcohol the previous day and evening, 12 heavy beers and six Jack Daniels," Sgt Molinaro said.

"Then booted it to overtake another vehicle, lost control, mounted the gutter and crashed into the car.

"Says it was the first time he'd driven a V8.

"Witnesses say they heard tyres screeching, the sound of an engine revving."

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan said Hicks accepted his manner of driving was dangerous.

Magistrate Andy Cridland disqualified Hicks from driving for a total of 13 months and placed him on an 18-month probation order.