Ute's ladder to blame for two car crash

Police are en route to a traffic crash on Progress Rd near Wacol.
The two-vehicle collision occurred just after 4pm when a ladder fell off the back of a ute.
It is believed the wreckage is not a hazard to passing traffic.
More to follow.
Police are en route to a traffic crash on Progress Rd near Wacol.
The two-vehicle collision occurred just after 4pm when a ladder fell off the back of a ute.
It is believed the wreckage is not a hazard to passing traffic.
More to follow.
A HIGH-profile barrister claims the $50,000 found on outgoing Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale by federal police at a Melbourne airport was for a client of his.
Family of seven helpless as home, possessions go up in flames
Choir and session orchestra combine to present Haydn's Sunrise Mass at Lake Kawana
I personally think that it is! If you have been house hunting for long then I also think that you will agree with me. So the obvious question is - why suffer...
Positioned on one of Toowoomba's most sought after streets in Middle Ridge. 19 Saba Court presents a sophisticated and contemporary design. This luxury family...
Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...
What an Opportunity - Superb Investment. Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place. It...
Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps of space and huge potential your look is over with an inspection you’ll be...
Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...
Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...
Situated on a 620m2 block on a quiet cul-de-sec with a park at the end and only hundreds of metres away from Raceview primary school. This home is ready for it's...
With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...
Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sitting on 971m2 block this lovely home is just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. If you are a first home...