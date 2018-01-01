Ute thief pulls knife at Bundamba skate park

Ipswich detectives are investigating the theft of this red Toyota Hilux from Bundamba skate park with the registration plate, below, 97 JRC.

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who stolen a vehicle at knife-point at an Ipswich skate park.

Four men were initially approached by the suspect at Bundamba skate park on Brisbane Rd about 11am Sunday.

Police said there was a brief conversation between the two parties, before the man followed the victims back to a red Hilux utility and produced a knife, threatening one of the men from the group and demanding the keys to the vehicle.

The suspect drove off in the ute on Brisbane Rd towards the Ipswich Motorway.

A short time later, police spotted the stolen car at Loganholme, where it evaded police while travelling at more than 150km/h on the Logan Mwy near Bryants Rd.

Nobody was physically injured in the initial incident that occurred at the skate park.

The suspect is described as Caucasian with a muscular build, and about 165cm tall.

He had a shaved head and was wearing a grey and green coloured singlet with dark shorts.

The ute is described as a 2014 red Toyota Hilux with personalised Queensland registration plates 97 JRC.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have seen the ute around the times mentioned or the man to contact them.

Investigations are continuing.