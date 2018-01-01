Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ute thief pulls knife at Bundamba skate park

Ipswich detectives are investigating the theft of this red Toyota Hilux from Bundamba skate park with the registration plate, below, 97 JRC.
Ipswich detectives are investigating the theft of this red Toyota Hilux from Bundamba skate park with the registration plate, below, 97 JRC.
Andrew Korner
by

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who stolen a vehicle at knife-point at an Ipswich skate park.

Four men were initially approached by the suspect at Bundamba skate park on Brisbane Rd about 11am Sunday.

Police said there was a brief conversation between the two parties, before the man followed the victims back to a red Hilux utility and produced a knife, threatening one of the men from the group and demanding the keys to the vehicle.

The suspect drove off in the ute on Brisbane Rd towards the Ipswich Motorway.

A short time later, police spotted the stolen car at Loganholme, where it evaded police while travelling at more than 150km/h on the Logan Mwy near Bryants Rd.

Nobody was physically injured in the initial incident that occurred at the skate park.

The suspect is described as Caucasian with a muscular build, and about 165cm tall.

He had a shaved head and was wearing a grey and green coloured singlet with dark shorts.

The ute is described as a 2014 red Toyota Hilux with personalised Queensland registration plates 97 JRC.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have seen the ute around the times mentioned or the man to contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

Related Items

Topics:  bundamba skate park car theft ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
New Year's Eve rain 'a recipe for disaster' at Ipswich event

New Year's Eve rain 'a recipe for disaster' at Ipswich event

As severe storms began lashing the region organisers were attempting to construct the stage and site for celebrations.

Make a resolution to save at least three lives

80-year-old Francis Klein of Booval is giving blood for a final time with the help of enrolled nurse Nicole Gentry at the Ipswich Red Cross Blood Service centre in 2017.

Christmas is a time when many regular donors take a break.

premium_icon $20,000 for first-home buyers with New Year changes

'We also want to give an incentive to people to build new properties.'

Councillors and officers bill ratepayers for global trips

Former Mayor Paul Pisasale and suspended Ipswich City Council chief executive officer Jim Lindsay in Nantou County, Taiwan.

Destinations included Hong Kong, Indonesia, China and the UK.

Local Partners