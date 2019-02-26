Ute rollover slows Warrego Highway traffic east of city

UPDATE, 9.35AM: PARAMEDICS are assessing one person at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Warrego Highway this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the patient reported no serious injuries while being assessed.

Commuters have reported the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Gatton turn-off are slowly moving as emergency services extinguish a fire which broke out in the ute.

Westbound traffic has also been impacted, according to motorists in the area.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a ute rollover on the Warrego Highway east of Toowoomba.

Initial reports indicates the vehicle rolled in the eastbound lanes of the highway just before Gatton.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are en route to the incident reported about 9.10am.

A motorist reported to The Chronicle the ute has caught fire.

The crash is likely to impact traffic flows in the eastbound lanes of the Warrego Highway.