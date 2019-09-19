Ute hoon will pay big price

OFF ROAD: Travis Daniel Worland, 23, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to hooning charges.

POLICE arrested a driver who was forced to change a flat tyre after performing a doughnut in his ute at a notorious hoon hotspot on the Logan Motorway.

An Ipswich court this week heard how skid marks were left on the road near the ute with a group of onlookers standing nearby.

Travis Worland was an unlicensed driver at the time and his beloved ute had alreadybeen banned from the road by police, who had confiscated its number plates.

Worland stole plates off a stranger's car and continued to drive the vehicle.

The tradesman was charged with a dozen offences and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Travis Daniel Worland, 23, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to wilfully making noise/smoke in Noosa St at Heathwood on February 23; five charges of driving when unlicensed as a repeat offender; two counts of operating a vehicle during a number plate confiscation period; removing/tampering with a number plate confiscation notice; stealing; two counts of stealing fuel; and unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said Worland stole $50 worth of fuel at Richlands, and fuel valued at $79.74 at Bellbird Park.

In Goodna, on February 13, Worland removed the number plate confiscation notice on his Ford ute, and on February 16 he stole registration plates off a car at Forest Lake. Sgt Donnelly told the court Worland's attitude was contemptuous.

"I would say his behaviour was childish and immature,” Sgt Donnelly said.

"As a result, he has probably paid a high price finding himself before the court. His conduct snowballed,” he said.

Defence lawyer Kelvin Mateer said Worland was unemployed at the time with no fixed address to live, and mixing with the wrong crowd.

"It probably was a little bit more than childish,” Mr Mateer said.

"He's found employment and finished a traffic offender's program and enrolled in study again. He knows his past driving hasn't been stellar.”

Mr Mateer said Worland was seeking employment as a carpenter and would make efforts to pay the previous fines owed.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said he took into account the fact Worland needed to get to work in order to better himself.

Sgt Donnelly said he did not oppose shorter licence disqualification periods "so he can start making some positive decisions for a change”.

Mr Cridland said stupidity was involved in Worland's offending.

Worland was fined $2500, and ordered to pay restitution for the stolen fuel.

His licence was disqualified for one month on each of the five driving while unlicensed offences.