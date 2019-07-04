Ute barrel racing to cause mayhem at show

BIG SHOW: They'll be plenty to keep everyone happy on Saturday night, from ute barrel races to dog high jumps, monster trucks and fireworks.

IT'S EVERYONE'S favourite time of the show, and this year the Saturday night entertainment is set to be even better at the Laidley Show.

Kicking off the night be the dog's high-jump at 4pm, and all pooches are welcome to give it a go - you might win a prize too.

Maximum Air Disc Dogs will also be putting on an incredible show of canine agility on the night, and show secretary Dalray McCarthy was excited to see the dogs perform.

The main attractions of course will begin with the ute barrel races with $200 in prize money up for grabs for best driver on the night.

Then big show will arrive when the monster truck takes to the centre ring.

Following on from last year's awesome performance, Ms McCarthy said this year's truck would be brighter and even meaner - with plenty of high octane thrills to keep everyone entertained.

The night will be capped off by the annual fire works display which will light the night sky.

Ms McCarthy said the show society worked hard to make the night entertainment as enjoyable for everyone as possible, and aimed to be the best night entertainment in the

region.

"You've got to try and think of something out of the box,” she said.

"Because we're on the end of the run, so you've got to think of something that everyone hasn't had.”

Side show alley will also be buzzing well into the night with plenty of prizes to be won and thrills to be gained on the rides.