USS Ronald Reagan leaves Brisbane
THE USS Ronald Reagan is set to leave Brisbane's port this morning after a five-day port call which saw hundreds flock to get a glimpse of the imposing legendary vessel.
With more than 4,000 American sailors on board, the 333-metre ship docked at the Port of Brisbane on Friday afternoon ahead of the launch of the Talisman Sabre, Australia's largest joint-military exercise.
For some sailors, it was their first time in Australia and they ticked their goals to hug koalas at Lone Pine Sanctuary, climb Story Bridge and explore the Gold Coast's sandy beaches.
Some headed to Eagle St Pier to get a beer and celebrate post July 4 celebrations while others enjoyed a more scenic Lime Scooter ride along the Brisbane river.
The $4.5 billion ship, will now head off the coast of central Queensland to commence a series of exercises with the bulk of training to be held at Shoalwater Bay.
More than 34,000 personnel from Australia, the US, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the UK are expected to participate in Talisman Sabre from now until late August.
USS RONALD REAGAN
LAUNCHED: 2001
MOTTO: Peace through strength
DISPLACEMENT: 101,000 tonnes
LENGTH: 333 metres
BEAM: 77 metres
PROPULSION: Two Westinghouse nuclear reactors, four steam turbines
SPEED: 30 knots (56km/h)
PERSONNEL:
4225 sailors
including:
2700 enlisted ship's company
160 officers ship's company
1150 enlisted air wing
215 officers air wing
ARMAMENTS:
● Close-In Weapons System (range: 3.5km), rate of fire: 4500 rounds per minute. Purpose: Rader-guided Gattling gun defend against anti-ship missiles
● NATO Sea Sparrow Missile Launcher (range: 16km). Purpose: defends against anti-ship missiles and enemy aircraft
AIRCRAFT: The ship has a mixture of more than 60 aircraft at any time, including F/A-18 Hornet, SH-60 Seahawk, C-2 Greyhound, E-2 Hawkeye