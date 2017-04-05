'Most quoted man alive' comes to Springfield

Dr Steve Maraboli will visit USQ Springfield for a Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce event.

USQ will welcome one of the world's most inspirational speakers Dr Steve Maraboli to Springfield tomorrow.

Dubbed the "most quoted man alive" by Inc. Magazine, Dr Maraboli will be at USQ Springfield sharing his insights with 40 local business people as part of an exclusive Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce event.

Dr Maraboli is a life-changing speaker, bestselling author and behavioural science academic whose empowering words have been shared and published worldwide in more than 25 languages.

During his visit Dr Maraboli will be touring the campus, meeting USQ staff and taking part in a live interview in the University's television studio.

