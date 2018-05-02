USQ Vice Chancellor calls for more funding for university

THE University of Southern Queensland Vice Chancellor yesterday called for more specialist Federal Government funding for the university ahead of the budget next week.

Professor Geraldine Mackenzie (right) said Federal Government funding for domestic undergraduate students had been frozen in 2017, with the freeze set to continue through to 2019.

"Some regional universities have been acknowledged and received specialist funding... we'd like to see others including USQ acknowledged," Prof Mackenzie said.

"It would mean that we could expand facilities and student numbers to meet the needs of the community."

Ms Mackenzie said more funding would mean a greater opportunity to keep students in Toowoomba.

"In Toowoomba every student who drives down that range to go to university in Brisbane, the chances for them returning become less over time.

"The reason we have USQ here and the reason the community wanted USQ in Toowoomba 50 years ago was to keep young people in Toowoomba.

"It's important for the community to have USQ."

The Toowoomba-based university also operates campuses in Ipswich and Springfield.

"USQ is able to provide the nurses and teachers that a rapidly growing area such as Ipswich needs, as well as new industries such as defence," she said.

"Having USQ there means we can anticipate those need and grow the university towards those areas going forward."

"At Ipswich we've made major investments at Springfield, as well as purchasing the Ipswich campus from UQ. We are there for the long haul for the benefit of the city of Ipswich."

Prof Mackenzie said this ability of regional universities was reiterated in a new report from the Regional Universities Network, which showed regional universities had a strong impact on regional economies.

"Seven out of every 10 regional graduates work in a regional area," Prof Mackenzie said. "It's two in 10 for all other universities, that's a really telling statistic."

"Also, it's significant not only for the economic development of the community, but particularly the individual. Those who have a Bachelor's degree earn 23 per cent more than the average wage earner. Those with a post graduate degree earn 42 per cent more."