USQ to host international conference

USQ Springfield campus

RESEARCHERS, scientists and engineers from a cross section of disciplines will travel from all parts of the globe to attend a two-day conference at USQ Springfield.

Organised by USQ in conjunction with The GEOMATE International Society, the Third International Conference on Science, Engineering and Environment (SEE2017) gets underway on Tuesday, November 14.

Event chairperson Dr Jim Shiau, a Senior Lecturer in USQ's School of Civil Engineering and Surveying, said the conference would provide an opportunity for delegates to share common interests and present their latest research findings and developments.

"This is the first time this event has been held outside of Japan and we at USQ are proud to bring world-leading academics and practitioners to share their knowledge and promote collaboration,” Dr Shiau said.

"These technical gatherings provide an invaluable opportunity for fruitful contacts between fellow delegates from many countries.”

SEE2017 will welcome more than 80 participants from 17 countries, including professors Dr Sohji Inoue and Dr Zakaria Hossain from Mie University, Japan.

Attendees will have access to more than 100 technical papers from 50 universities across the world, and the opportunity to hear 90 oral presentations on various topics.

"The key objective of the conference is to promote interdisciplinary research from various regions of the globe,” Dr Shiau said.

"Through the learning and knowledge exchange, and interdisciplinary discussions among conference participants, it is expected that many important issues will be raised and related recommendations made.”

One of the keynote speakers is Professor Patrick Selvadurai, from the Department of Civil Engineering and Applied Mechanics at McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

The internationally acclaimed researcher has published more than 250 research papers in archival journals devoted to applied mechanics, geomechanics and applied mathematics, transport in porous media and computational mechanics.

USQ Professor (Statistics) Shahjahan Khan and Associate Professor (Engineering / Technology Management) David Thorpe will also present keynote addresses during the conference.

For more information, visit www.confsee.com.

