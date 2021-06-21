USQ study reveals why more men avoid yoga

University of Southern Queensland PhD student Jonathan Cagas is leading research into what deters men from taking more yoga classes.

Researchers from the University of South Queensland at Springfield are trying to get to the bottom of the stigma surrounding males who practice yoga.

Jonathan Cagas, a PhD student and qualified yoga instructor, is leading the research with the help of USQ Health Research Professor Stuart Biddle.

The three-year study aims to address the low participation rates of Australian men participating in yoga classes, including the reasons many chose not to practice the meditative exercise.

It comes as recent data revealed a dramatic dip in the participation rates of men across the country compared to women.

Just two per cent of men practise yoga while 11 per cent of females participate.

Mr Cagas said this was likely due to a common misconception among males that yoga was predominantly a female-led exercise.

More Australian women practice yoga compared to men. Picture: file photo

“They see classes made up of almost entirely women or they think yoga is not ‘manly’ or challenging enough,” he said.

“These are the main reasons why men are quite under-represented in yoga, but our research has found there may be other factors as to why they don’t get involved or don’t want to get involved.

He said the research had identified strategies to support men in overcoming the perceived barriers.

“One of our key findings was men didn’t know there are many different styles of yoga, including some that might appeal more to them,” Mr Cagas said.

“There are styles that focus on relaxation or the restorative aspect of yoga, but there are also types that are physically challenging.

“On top of this, most yoga marketing and classes are geared towards women, which make men feel like they don’t fit in.”

It is hoped the strategies will result in an a greater proportion of males taking up the practice.

Researchers are unpacking the reasons why less Australian men practice yoga compared to women. Picture: USQ

Mr Cagas said highlighting different aspects of yoga could appeal to a broader group of men.

“Tailoring programs and promotions that meet the different needs and interests of men could draw more men into yoga and encourage continued participation, which is essential in gaining the long-term benefits of yoga,” he said.

Professor Biddle said the International Day of Yoga on Monday was the perfect opportunity for any apprehensive men to get involved.

He said the practice could provide ample health benefits for newcomers.

“It’s what we call a holistic movement practice as it engages not only the physical body, but also offers opportunities to engage other elements of holistic wellbeing, like connecting mind, body and breathing.”

“The message of yoga in promoting both the physical and mental wellbeing of people has never been more relevant with the COVID-19 pandemic still having an impact on many people’s lives,” Professor Biddle said.

