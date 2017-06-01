USQ staff member wins major award

STANDING OUT: USQ technical officer Kurt Vogel proudly shows off his ESSA Accredited Sports Scientist of the Year Award.

A USQ staff member has been recognised for his wide-ranging contribution to sport at the Exercise and Sports Science Australia (ESSA) Industry Awards.

Kurt Vogel, who works as a technical officer at USQ Ipswich's Sport and Exercise Science laboratory, won the Accredited Sports Scientist of the Year Award for 2016.

"It is great my dedication to coaching, educating and research over the past decade hasn't gone unnoticed,” Mr Vogel said.

"This award has given me the motivation to keep pushing myself within the industry and to continue promoting sports science in amateur fields through to elite levels.”

Mr Vogel is a sports scientist and strength and conditioning coach, who has worked across 27 different sports with athletes and coaches, including Olympic and Commonwealth Games competitors.

He has given up a lot of his time volunteering and presented as a sports scientist for National Science Week in Brisbane's Queen St Mall last year.

Mr Vogel has always tried to stay at the forefront of research and learning, and is driven to encourage sports people to reach their potential.

"I have always been keen on giving people the power to create a future out of sport, whether it is an athlete, coach or educator,” he said.

"Combining my strong background in analytics with my love for education and coaching helps me to empower others to achieve their goals.”

Mr Vogel said he continued to follow his passion for sports science through his position at USQ.

"I get to work with a lot of new and advanced equipment in sport and exercise science, which keeps my technical skills up to date with the latest equipment,” he said.

"This updates my skills for my role as a sports scientist outside of USQ, as well as look at more research options.”

To learn more about studying sport and exercise at USQ, visit www.usq. edu.au/study/degrees/health-and-community/sport-and-exercise.