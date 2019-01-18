USQ reveal the top subjects for school leavers

Aspiring pilots Isabella Vine (St Augustine's College) and Nicole Spencer-Scarr (St Peters Lutheran College) in the USQ flight simulator.

AROUND 2500 school leavers have already received their offers from the University of Southern Queensland.

Helen Nolan, head of student and communities at USQ, said more than 10,000 applications had come in from students wanting to study at the university.

"We've given around 2500 offers since August last year,” Mr Nolan said.

The most popular degrees have been paramedicine, aviation, nursing, education, science, business and commerce and engineeing.

"It's a diverse range,” Ms Nolan said.

"It's good to see an increase in STEM related subjects.”

QTAC recently released the minimum selection threshold for the January 16, 2019 offer round.

USQ has more than 100 degrees on offer to students and is still taking applications.

Ms Nolan said the focus for USQ was jobs.

"The experience at USQ is driven by the fact we want to ensure students have the best chance of success and we want to continue to be number one for graduate employment in Queensland.”

University students will head to the classrooms on February 25 for Semester one.

So far 16,334 aspiring students have received offers from QTAC to study in 2019, with nearly 43% being offered their first preference.

Health programs were popular, accounting for almost a third of first preferences across the state, with business courses also in high demand.