Five eyes, space sciences and defence industries at USQ meet

WITH next month's defence summit around the corner USQ Professor Peter Schubel will be presenting his research on advanced materials.

Defence is a key priority for an increasing number of research activities at USQ, and a key aspect is sustainability.

Recently the Queensland Government announced they would partner with the event, now called Queensland Defence Summit: Ipswich 2018, being held at the USQ Springfield campus on November 20.

Professor Schubel, Executive Director of the Institute for Advanced Engineering and Space Sciences, will be sharing the University's sustainment activities with the defence and aerospace industries.

He will be highlighting research on advanced materials repair of defence aircraft as part of a DST Group five eyes program.

"USQ is proud to provide the venue for this inaugural event and to help deliver such a strategic and topical Summit that aligns with the University's research priorities for defence," Professor Schubel said.

"USQ is well-positioned, with the Ipswich campus being less than 15 minutes from the RAAF Amberley Base, to be a strategically-important University for the region."

Confirmed speakers include some of the defence sector's big names, including newly appointed Assistant Minister for Defence David Fawcett and Australian Defence Export Advocate David Johnston.