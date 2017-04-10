USQ one of world's top 200 young universities

THE UNIVERSITY of Southern Queensland may be only 25 years young but it's already earned its place among the top 200 universities in the world under 50 years old.

As part of the The Times Higher Education Young Rankings, the ranking celebrates young universities that have made a great impact on the global stage in decades rather than centuries and showcases the future rising university stars.

It uses the same performance indicators as the flagship Times Higher Education World University Rankings, which measures institutions on teaching, research, citations, international outlook and knowledge transfer, only with less weight on reputation.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Janet Verbyla said it was a significant achievement for a regionally-based higher education institution and the achievement compliments USQ's number one rating in Australia for graduate employability.

"Young universities cannot benefit from the accumulated resources, networks and alumni that older universities have acquired over their longer existence, often well over a century, but we are not so bound by the constraints of history and legacy either,” Professor Verbyla said.

"Being young and small has allowed us to be more proactive and flexible in today's changing education environment.

"USQ's focus will remain on providing the best education to students, preparing them for an increasingly dynamic and competitive global and regional environment.”

USQ has also dedicated significant funding to drive its focussed applied research strategy over the past few years.

"USQ is focusing on the University's strengths through multi-disciplinary research programmes to tackle national and global challenges affecting agriculture, natural resource management, and communities in regional areas,” Professor Verbyla said.

To view the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings list, visit www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2017/young-university-rankings.