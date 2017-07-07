USQ makes top 150 in Asia-Pacific rankings

USQ has been ranked among the best universities in a new analysis of the Asia-Pacific region.

The Times Higher Education released its first Asia-Pacific University Ranking, analysing universities throughout 38 nations in Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific regions.

USQ was ranked in the top 150 Universities.

Times Higher Education ranked universities on teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Janet Verbyla welcomed the result, which followed placements in the Times Higher Education's top 200 Young Universities and number one rating in Australia for graduate employability in the Good Universities Guide.

"USQ has forged a reputation as one of Australia's leading providers of on-campus and online education programs,” she said.

"It is great to see that our reputation for quality of teaching, research and enterprise has been recognised.

"Our focus remains on providing the best education to students, preparing them for an increasingly dynamic and competitive global and regional environment.”

USQ has also dedicated significant funding to drive its focused applied research strategy over the past few years.

"The strategies that we have put in place are now beginning to pay off,” Professor Verbyla said.

"USQ is focusing on the University's strengths through multi-disciplinary research programmes to tackle national and global challenges affecting agriculture, natural resource management, and communities in regional areas.'

The National University of Singapore took out number one in the rankings.