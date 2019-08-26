USQ launches new astronomy degree

ON A small cattle property in regional Queensland, a teenage boy looked up at the endless stars above, searching for answers.

Nathan Brentnall was in his final year at high school and, like many Year 12 students, was trying to decide what to do with his life.

"The universe and what else is out there is something that has always fascinated me," he said.

The stars aligned when Nathan discovered the exact course he was looking for was available at the University of Southern Queensland (USQ).

"It took me to my senior year to figure out what I wanted to do," he said.

"I was studying physics at the time and was interested in space and astronomy. I went online and discovered that USQ was a leader in astrophysics."

This year he started studying a Bachelor of Science (Astronomical and Space Sciences).

The course combines Nathan's fascination of astronomy with the opportunity to develop in-demand expertise in physics, mathematics, statistics, and computer and data science.

"It is really exciting to be here to see researchers and students at the forefront of planet-discovery work," he said.

"I hope to continue my studies and be a researcher here as well, and who knows - the next thing I do could be discovering a new galaxy."

Nathan is learning from internationally-recognised astronomers and has access to Mt Kent observatory, a $6 million facility which includes the MINERVA-Australis telescope array which has been supported by the Australian Research Council.

It is the only facility in the Southern Hemisphere dedicated to providing ground-based observations to support NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) mission.

MINERVA stands for Miniature Exoplanet Radial Velocity Array, a group of 70cm aperture robotic telescopes that search for Earth-like exoplanets near the solar system, within about 300 light-years of the sun.

The observatory on Queensland's doorstep is already playing a pivotal role in the universal hunt, assisting in the discovery of 13 new planets orbiting distant stars.

Mt Kent Observatory is Queensland's only professional research observatory for astronomy teaching and research training, and a key drawcard for USQ's new course Bachelor of Science (Astronomical and Space Sciences) degree launched this year.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said the degree could open more doors for students and allow them to work alongside USQ world-leading researchers.

"This MINERVA-Australis telescope array and the Mt Kent Observatory provides students with state-of-the-art telescopes and instruments and give them the opportunity to be a part of the international quest to understand nearby planetary systems," Prof Mackenzie said.

The universe has answered:

