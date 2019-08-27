USQ Ipswich opens up to prospective students

HUNDREDS of prospective students took a tour of USQ Ipswich on Saturday as the university opened its doors.

The open day offered a wide variety of interactive activities and information sessions, as well as a first-hand look at the Ipswich campus's health and well-being hub, and the state-of-the-art paramedic and nursing labs and sport and exercise laboratory.

The event was held just days after USQ announced it would offer new automatic scholarships valued up to $29,000 for school leavers with OPs from 1-8 who put USQ as their first preference on their QTAC application.

Other highlights of the open day included live entertainment, drone demonstrations and Makerspace activities.

Staff and current students were on hand to answer questions about university life, degrees and support services.