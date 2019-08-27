Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prospective students took a tour.
Prospective students took a tour.
News

USQ Ipswich opens up to prospective students

27th Aug 2019 5:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of prospective students took a tour of USQ Ipswich on Saturday as the university opened its doors.

Sean McDonald of Coombabah enjoys Ipswich USQ Open Day on Saturday, August 24.
Sean McDonald of Coombabah enjoys Ipswich USQ Open Day on Saturday, August 24. USQ Photography,Davd Martinelli

The open day offered a wide variety of interactive activities and information sessions, as well as a first-hand look at the Ipswich campus's health and well-being hub, and the state-of-the-art paramedic and nursing labs and sport and exercise laboratory.

Student paramedic Adam Carter of Booval, and Mickayla Haku of Redbank Plains.
Student paramedic Adam Carter of Booval, and Mickayla Haku of Redbank Plains. USQ Photography,Davd Martinelli

The event was held just days after USQ announced it would offer new automatic scholarships valued up to $29,000 for school leavers with OPs from 1-8 who put USQ as their first preference on their QTAC application.

Sommer Rodley and her mum Marlyn.
Sommer Rodley and her mum Marlyn. USQ Photography,Davd Martinelli

Other highlights of the open day included live entertainment, drone demonstrations and Makerspace activities.

Professor Lindsay Brown and nursing student Cristine Ross of Collingwood Park.
Professor Lindsay Brown and nursing student Cristine Ross of Collingwood Park. USQ Photography,Davd Martinelli

Staff and current students were on hand to answer questions about university life, degrees and support services.

Kaycee Moran of Flinders View and Breanna Gillespie of Deebing Heights.
Kaycee Moran of Flinders View and Breanna Gillespie of Deebing Heights. USQ Photography,Davd Martinelli
education open day students usq ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    SEQ storms signal arrival of radar watching season

    premium_icon SEQ storms signal arrival of radar watching season

    News Showers and a storm or two are developing over southeast Queensland this afternoon.

    Bank makes 'difficult decision' to remove ATM

    premium_icon Bank makes 'difficult decision' to remove ATM

    News 'The needs of our customers are changing'.

    Tackling the 'silent health epidemic' affecting our seniors

    premium_icon Tackling the 'silent health epidemic' affecting our seniors

    News Malnutrition affects almost half of all Australian seniors

    Ipswich’s most popular sports volunteer revealed

    premium_icon Ipswich’s most popular sports volunteer revealed

    News Congratulations to all the volunteers nominated our poll