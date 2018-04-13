Menu
University where graduates lead the way for salary

25th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
THE University of Southern Queensland leads the way in graduate employment rates and median starting salary, according to the latest edition of The Good Universities Guide.

The 2019 guide revealed the median salary for USQ graduates was $63,800, the highest in Australia.

It also found 81 per cent of graduates found full-time employment within four months of finishing their course.

USQ vice-chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said USQ worked with students to provide a world-class standard of learning and teaching.

"We recognise that to advance in today's competitive world, we need to think bigger, act quicker and create better outcomes," Professor Mackenzie said.

"Industries are changing rapidly and the challenges people face are more complex.

"These results demonstrate that our graduates are more employable , more skilled and more relevant."

USQ also received a five star rating in "social equity" with the highest rate in Queensland of domestic students from a disadvantaged background.

"USQ is inclusive and supportive of all our students, regardless of their background," Prof Mackenzie said.

The 2019 guide, which was released yesterday, provides potential students with an extensive analysis based on student-relevant criteria like graduate salaries, teaching quality, and learning resources.
 

