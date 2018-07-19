USQ degrees ranked in top three

USQ Engineering students Dean Millane and Jacob Verrall. USQ Business and Engineering courses have been ranked third in Australia.

TWO University of Southern Queensland disciplines have been ranked third in Austraila.

According to 2017 University Reviews results, USQ was listed in the top three for best business and management schools and best engineering schools in Australia.

The criteria included specific study areas, using a formula of student numbers, student and graduate satisfaction and graduate salaries.

USQ Heads of School welcomed the news as validation of the great work being undertaken by staff in delivering industry-relevant education.

Head of School (Commerce) Professor Roger Lawrey said the University trained students to be innovative and adaptable professionals.

"The emphasis on industry-specific skills in our teaching is important, the results of which can be seen in student satisfaction and graduate salaries data,” Professor Lawrey said.

"We provide access to major accounting software and financial databases within our courses, giving students a hands-on approach to using the programs that they need post-graduation.”

Head of School (Management and Enterprise) Professor Peter Murray said his courses constantly evolved to align to industry needs.

"We've had industry experts in to advise how our programs can be better updated and more aligned to what industry require,” he said.

"This ranking reflects the capacity for our graduates to achieve work-ready status once they join the industry and this is largely due to the quality of our staff and their dedication to improving the quality of our courses.”

USQ Engineering, also top three in Australia, includes a wide variety of specialities, including construction, urban and regional planning, geographic information systems, computer systems engineering, and more.

Heads of USQ's two schools of engineering, Associate Professor Tony Ahfock (Mechanical and Electrical Engineering) and Professor Kevin McDougall (Civil Engineering and Surveying), commended their staff in light of the University Reviews result.

"This is the culmination of effort from many people singularly focused on giving our students the best education to prepare them for industry, from the lecturers to support staff. Student outcomes are our priority,” Associate Professor Ahfock said.

Professor McDougall agreed, noting USQ Engineering programs are fully-accredited through Engineers Australia, and are recognised worldwide.

"We provide students with the opportunity to develop the wide range of skills needed to find innovative solutions to practical problems.”

Business and engineering courses are available at USQ Springfield.