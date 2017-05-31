USQ celebrates reconciliation

Local Elders and community members joined USQ staff and students to mark National Reconciliation Week (NRW) today.
Hosted by USQ Springfield in collaboration with the Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation (QATSIF), the event aimed to bring together people to reflect, commemorate and celebrate Australia's Indigenous culture and heritage.
A key part of the event was an awards ceremony to recognise more than 150 QATSIF scholarship recipients and to promote awareness of the benefits of university education beyond Year 12.
The event included a Welcome to Country by Tanya Bonner as well as traditional Indigenous performances from school students and guest speakers.
NRW is celebrated across Australia each year between May 27 and June 3.
This year's NRW theme is 'Let's take the next steps', which encourages Australians to reflect on two significant anniversaries in the nation's reconciliation journey - 50 years since the 1967 referendum and 25 years since the historic Mabo decision.