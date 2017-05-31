USQ celebrates reconciliation

Professor Cindy Shannon (QATSIF), USQ Head of School (Teacher Education and Early Childhood) Professor Stephen Winn, Head of USQ‚Äôs College for Indigenous Studies Education and Research (CISER) Professor Tracey Bunda and USQ Manager (Social Justice) Dr Roberta Greimel with Springfield Central State High School students and QATSIF scholarship recipients Savannah Proud and Jordan Hall.

Local Elders and community members joined USQ staff and students to mark National Reconciliation Week (NRW) today.

USQ Head of School (Teacher Education and Early Childhood) Professor Stephen Winn

Hosted by USQ Springfield in collaboration with the Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation (QATSIF), the event aimed to bring together people to reflect, commemorate and celebrate Australia's Indigenous culture and heritage.

Ipswich Girls Grammar School Indigenous Teacher's Aide and Support Officer Judy Saroglia and student Natara Michael, who is holding her artwork Moving On.

A key part of the event was an awards ceremony to recognise more than 150 QATSIF scholarship recipients and to promote awareness of the benefits of university education beyond Year 12.

Redbank Plains SHS students and and scholarship recipients.

The event included a Welcome to Country by Tanya Bonner as well as traditional Indigenous performances from school students and guest speakers.

St Peter Claver College students and scholarship recipients (L to R) Jayden Turnbull, Michael Groombridge, Shahnee Hamilton, Chelsea Ellis and Krystal Peters.

NRW is celebrated across Australia each year between May 27 and June 3.

Rosewood SHS students and scholarship recipients (L to R) Ellyce Gee, Daniel Hearps and Lewis Bell.

This year's NRW theme is 'Let's take the next steps', which encourages Australians to reflect on two significant anniversaries in the nation's reconciliation journey - 50 years since the 1967 referendum and 25 years since the historic Mabo decision.