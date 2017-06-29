USQ celebrates NAIDOC Week

Next week USQ will celebrate the NAIDOC theme 'Our Languages Matter' with events on campus and in the community.

Four events will be coordinated on-campus including an art exhibition 'Our Languages Matter' curated by Dr David Akenson and Dr Robyn Heckenberg; and a barbecue lunch and Gumbi Gumbi Garden Tour organised by USQ's College of Indigenous Studies, Education, and Research.

There will also be a free movie screening of Satellite Boy and a public lecture by acclaimed linguist Des Crump from the State Library of Queensland.

USQ encourages staff, students, and the community to attend NAIDOC Week celebrations.

For more information about the upcoming events, email SocialJustice@usq.edu.au

Burunga-m Gambay (Learning Together) - Hosting year seven students for NAIDOC week support last year at USQ Fraser Coast. Birribanjimi paints Jesse Boyd in preparation for some traditional dance lessons. Valerie Horton

USQ SPRINGFIELD EVENTS

What: NAIDOC Public Lecture and Lunch

When: Tuesday, July 4, 11am-1pm

Where: USQ Springfield - Lecture Theatre B434

COMMUNITY EVENTS

What: Inala Family Fun Day

When: Wednesday July 5, 10am-2pm

Where: Greenfield Sporting Complex

What: Ipswich NAIDOC Event

When: Thursday July 6, 10am-2pm

Where: Briggs Road Sports Club

What: Musgrave Park Family Fun Day

When: Friday July 7, 9am-4pm

Where: 121 Cordelia St, South Brisbane