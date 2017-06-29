USQ celebrates NAIDOC Week

Next week USQ will celebrate the NAIDOC theme 'Our Languages Matter' with events on campus and in the community.
Four events will be coordinated on-campus including an art exhibition 'Our Languages Matter' curated by Dr David Akenson and Dr Robyn Heckenberg; and a barbecue lunch and Gumbi Gumbi Garden Tour organised by USQ's College of Indigenous Studies, Education, and Research.
There will also be a free movie screening of Satellite Boy and a public lecture by acclaimed linguist Des Crump from the State Library of Queensland.
USQ encourages staff, students, and the community to attend NAIDOC Week celebrations.
For more information about the upcoming events, email SocialJustice@usq.edu.au
USQ SPRINGFIELD EVENTS
What: NAIDOC Public Lecture and Lunch
When: Tuesday, July 4, 11am-1pm
Where: USQ Springfield - Lecture Theatre B434
COMMUNITY EVENTS
What: Inala Family Fun Day
When: Wednesday July 5, 10am-2pm
Where: Greenfield Sporting Complex
What: Ipswich NAIDOC Event
When: Thursday July 6, 10am-2pm
Where: Briggs Road Sports Club
What: Musgrave Park Family Fun Day
When: Friday July 7, 9am-4pm
Where: 121 Cordelia St, South Brisbane