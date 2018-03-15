Using platypus milk to save lives

AMAZING ANIMAL: The Platypus is one of a small group of mammals that lay eggs and produce milk to feed their young.

AUSTRALIA'S humble platypus has become the champion of the global fight against antibiotic resistance.

In 2010, scientists discovered that platypus milk contained unique antibacterial properties that could be used to fight superbugs.

Now a team of researchers at CSIRO working with Deakin University have solved a puzzle that helps explain why platypus milk is so potent - bringing it one step closer to being used to save lives.

The platypus can be found in many of Australia's rural creeks and streams from Tasmania, right up through eastern Australia.

The discovery was made by replicating a special protein contained in platypus milk in a laboratory setting.

"Platypus are such weird animals that it would make sense for them to have weird biochemistry,” CSIRO scientist, Dr Janet Newman said.

"By taking a closer look at their milk, we've characterised a new protein that has unique antibacterial properties with the potential to save lives.”

The platypus has always been of much interest to scientists due to it's unique features, including it's duck-bill, egg-laying, and venomous tail.

As platypus don't have teats, they express milk onto their belly for the young to suckle, exposing the mother's highly nutritious milk to the environment, leaving babies susceptible to the perils of bacteria.

Deakin University's Dr Julie Sharp said researchers believed this was why the platypus milk contained a protein with rather unusual and protective antibacterial characteristics.

"We were interested to examine the protein's structure and characteristics to find out exactly what part of the protein was doing what,” she said.

Employing the marvels of molecular biology, the team successfully made the protein, then deciphered its structure to get a better look at it. What they found was a unique, never-before-seen 3D fold.

Dr Newman said finding the new protein fold was pretty special.

"Although we've identified this highly unusual protein as only existing in monotremes, this discovery increases our knowledge of protein structures in general, and will go on to inform other drug discovery work done at the Centre,” she said.

