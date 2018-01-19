Menu
Kim K reveals ‘hard’ reality of using a surrogate

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017 file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles. West is promoting Screenshop, which dishes up a range of shoppable fashion and accessory options based on a phone screen grab a user takes from social media or anywhere else. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
by Francesca Bacardi

KIM Kardashian has been candid in the past about her decision to use a surrogate for her third pregnancy, citing health issues such as placenta accreta and pre-eclampsia as risk factors, but in a letter published on her website Thursday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed how it felt having someone else carry her child.

"Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it's the easy way out is completely wrong," Kim wrote (via People).

 

"People assume it's better because you don't have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint," Kim wrote.

Kim and Kanye West's gestational carrier gave birth to a baby girl on Monday. Their baby's name has not yet been released, but that hasn't stopped people from speculating the baby girl will be named after designer label Louis Vuitton.

Despite struggling with not carrying the child herself, Kim wrote that she and Kanye are thrilled with their newborn.

"I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible," she continued. "It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give."

"The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time," she added. "We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl."

 

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

Topics:  baby kanye west kim kardashian surrogate

