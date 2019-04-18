Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gmail is not working for some users.
Gmail is not working for some users.
Technology

Users report global Gmail outages

by Frank Chung
18th Apr 2019 10:04 AM

Internet users have flooded social media with reports of Gmail outages.

According to the Outage Report website, hundreds of people have complained of being unable to log into Gmail since just after 5pm US eastern time (7am AEST). The outages appear to be affecting users in the US, UK, India, Singapore, Europe and Australia.

"We're sorry, but your Gmail account is temporarily unavailable," read one login error message posted to Twitter. "We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes."

Google has been contaced for comment.

More to come.

More Stories

business editors picks gmail google outages

Top Stories

    Manhunt launched after home invasion

    premium_icon Manhunt launched after home invasion

    Crime Two people have been assaulted during a terrifying home invasion in Brisbane’s southwest this morning.

    • 18th Apr 2019 10:17 AM
    Truck cargo crashes through windscreen, injures woman

    premium_icon Truck cargo crashes through windscreen, injures woman

    Crime Police located a number of metal rods at the scene of the incident.

    • 18th Apr 2019 9:34 AM
    Edwards' family speaks out about closure

    premium_icon Edwards' family speaks out about closure

    Business The Edwards family has long been a part of the Ipswich community.

    Town's speed limit dropped to improve safety, visual appeal

    premium_icon Town's speed limit dropped to improve safety, visual appeal

    Politics Upgrades include other projects to make the entry more appealing