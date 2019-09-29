Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Susan Norman is involved in a family dispute with her daughter Allison Dunn. Picture: Annette Dew
Susan Norman is involved in a family dispute with her daughter Allison Dunn. Picture: Annette Dew
Business

‘Useless’ mum sues daughter

by DAN KNOWLES
29th Sep 2019 6:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUM is suing her own daughter after an extraordinary workplace tirade that included being called a "f...wit" who "can't even get (expletive) reception right" when she asked for a pay rise from the multimillion-dollar company they jointly own.

Great-grandmother Susan Norman, 64, said she had no choice but launch the legal action against her daughter Allison Dunn after Ms Dunn told her she was a useless "f...-wit" and that the staff "frown" whenever she walks into the company they own equally.

In a bizarre twist, Ms Norman has also been forced to name her own company in the legal action, meaning she's effectively suing her own assets.

In the court documents, Ms Norman says the incredible dispute began when she went to ask

Allison Dunn who is being sued by her mum Susan Norman.
Allison Dunn who is being sued by her mum Susan Norman.

 

Ms Dunn for a pay rise, after months of being given "dividends" instead of pay and superannuation.

When she asked to be paid the same as "self-appointed" boss Ms Dunn it turned nasty, according to court documents.

"You (expletive) up (work) at every corner. I will get a list for you," Ms Dunn told her mum according to the Federal Circuit Court claim documents.

"So what do you do, you can't even (expletive) get reception right.

"Why are you even here, nobody (expletive) likes you.

Ms Norman's lawyers have asked for more than $500,000 - made up of her missing pay from her $120,000 salary and superannuation - and also penalties against Ms Dunn

The case is due in court next month.

More Stories

business daughter editors picks lawsuit mum queensland

Top Stories

    8 interactive maps: Carnival of Flowers competition gardens

    premium_icon 8 interactive maps: Carnival of Flowers competition gardens

    News THE Chronicle Garden Competition gardens attract tens of thousands of people. Here are 8 maps to help you navigate your way through the gardens this year.

    The spending councils will have to disclose

    premium_icon The spending councils will have to disclose

    Council News Queensland councils will have to disclose how they use certain income

    They'll move in without even a bed but dream home on way

    premium_icon They'll move in without even a bed but dream home on way

    News The ordeal took a toll - leaving one couple $100,000 out of pocket.