‘Useless’ mum sues daughter

Susan Norman is involved in a family dispute with her daughter Allison Dunn. Picture: Annette Dew

A MUM is suing her own daughter after an extraordinary workplace tirade that included being called a "f...wit" who "can't even get (expletive) reception right" when she asked for a pay rise from the multimillion-dollar company they jointly own.

Great-grandmother Susan Norman, 64, said she had no choice but launch the legal action against her daughter Allison Dunn after Ms Dunn told her she was a useless "f...-wit" and that the staff "frown" whenever she walks into the company they own equally.

In a bizarre twist, Ms Norman has also been forced to name her own company in the legal action, meaning she's effectively suing her own assets.

In the court documents, Ms Norman says the incredible dispute began when she went to ask

Allison Dunn who is being sued by her mum Susan Norman.

Ms Dunn for a pay rise, after months of being given "dividends" instead of pay and superannuation.

When she asked to be paid the same as "self-appointed" boss Ms Dunn it turned nasty, according to court documents.

"You (expletive) up (work) at every corner. I will get a list for you," Ms Dunn told her mum according to the Federal Circuit Court claim documents.

"So what do you do, you can't even (expletive) get reception right.

"Why are you even here, nobody (expletive) likes you.

Ms Norman's lawyers have asked for more than $500,000 - made up of her missing pay from her $120,000 salary and superannuation - and also penalties against Ms Dunn

The case is due in court next month.