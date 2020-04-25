Used syringe found in boot after driver tested for drugs

A DRUG driver busted with ice in his system has since set about taking steps to deal with his problem.

Toby Daniel Williams was caught twice in eight weeks, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Williams, 41, from East Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving when drug positive; possession of dangerous drugs; failing to properly dispose of needle and syringe; and failing to take reasonable care and precautions with syringe/needle.

The drug driving charges related to offences on October 22, 2019 in Leichhardt, and at Ipswich on December 27.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said police had been doing patrols at 8.10am in Leichhardt on October 22 when officers intercepted Williams driving.

He tested positive to ice and cannabis.

At 1.10am on November 16 police in Rosewood intercepted Williams again.

He tested negative but seven clip seal bags were located that held remnants of a white crystal substance.

A syringe was also found in the car.

The ice in the bags was seized and weighed .09 grams.

Williams was intercepted at 9am, December 27 at Limestone St in Ipswich and tested positive to both ice and cannabis.

A used syringe was found in the boot.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said Williams had taken significant steps at drug rehabilitation.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he placed some significance on the rehabilitation efforts taken by Williams.

Williams was convicted and fined $1500, with his licence disqualified for four months on both drug drive offences.