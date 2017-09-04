Broken bottles, used condoms found at popular park

IT'S a region known for its beautiful parklands, lakes and family-friendly facilities, but not even Springfield can escape the perils of litter and lazy human behaviour.

As a new resident of the Springfield Lakes community and mother of two small children, I absolutely love the fact there are so many great places we can go as a family and which are located so close to home.

I'm also big on keeping the environment waste-free and leading by example, so when I heard about the Springfield Lakes Nature Care group's Spring Clean Up event over the weekend, I thought it would be a good opportunity to give back to the community, as well as an important learning experience for my girls.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care group held its inaugural Spring Clean Up event at Springfield Lakes over the weekend in conjunction with Keep Queensland Beautiful Week last week.

Each volunteer was designated a patch of Springfield Lakes and my little family and I were put to work at the newly developed Discovery Park area.

We didn't have to go far before we found a multitude of broken beer bottles, cigarette packets and discarded fast-food rubbish littered along Lakeside Avenue - assumingly put there by people coming in and out of the new The Peninsula housing estate.

The event went for only two hours, but I believe we could have spent the whole day cleaning up that one little patch of ground and didn't even scrape the surface with regards to the amount of litter we picked up.

Between us we found whole bags of food waste, sometimes just meters from a rubbish bin, soft-drink bottles, grocery bags and even a used condom and condom wrappers right outside the toilets where children regularly frequent.

Some of the other volunteers found a whole car tyre submerged in the Regatta Lake, broomsticks and many, many plastic bottles and plastic waste in general.

While the experience left me feeling a little depressed and dismayed by the laziness of my fellow humans, it also made me grateful for people such as Luise Manning and the Springfield Lakes Nature Care group who give up their time for free to help protect and care for the environment we live in and who try to make the world a better place for generations to come.