Horror RBT crash no deterrent for mobile phone users

MORE than 2000 drivers have been caught using their mobile phones since two police officers were critically injured when an alleged serial texter mowed them down.

Senior Constables Jonathon Wright and Matthew Foley were crushed between two cars at a roadside breath test in Sydney's southwest last month.

Jakob Thornton, 22, allegedly told police he had been looking at his phone for as long as 20 seconds when his vehicle ploughed into the officers at Leumeah.

Senior Constable Wright had part of his leg amputated and remains in hospital after another operation a week ago. Senior Constable Foley broke his leg and was discharged last week.

The Sunday Telegraph ­immediately launched a campaign calling for motorists caught flouting the phone laws to lose their licence.

Senior Constable Jonathon Wright remains in hospital after having part of his leg amputated in the crash. Picture: Facebook

In a message to his troops in the wake of the crash, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller urged all police to "maintain the highest levels of alert in the field".

But, despite a police crackdown over the past few weeks, it appears thousands of motorists have not been listening. Police figures show 2396 mobile phone infringements have been handed out to drivers since the Leumeah crash on February 16.

Last year about 43,000 fines were handed out for the same behaviour.

Phone distraction has emerged as an increasing trend in serious or fatal car crashes.

Between 2012 and 2016 there were 113 drivers or motorbike riders involved in casualty crashes where mobile phone use was a factor.

The scene of the horror crash, where two police officers were injured while setting up a RBT site in Leumeah. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

University of NSW Transport and Road Safety Research Centre director Professor Ann Williamson is involved in a study on the effects of distracted driving.

She said the messages about the risks of using a phone while driving were getting through but compliance was the issue.

"I doubt you would find anyone on the road that doesn't know you are not meant to use your mobile phone," she said.

"The enforcement side of road safety is very effective. If drivers think they are going to get a ticket or fine they will think twice what they are doing."

More than 2000 people have been caught using their mobile phone since the two police officers were struck. Picture: iStock

USE IT, LOSE IT CAMPAIGN

TOUCH the phone, lose your licence: that is the only message that will get through.

This accident must be the final straw - a young cop nearly died and is now permanently disabled because a young man allegedly couldn't keep his hand off his phone.

The present $330 fine and four-demerit point penalty is not enough.

Sometimes answering a call or sending a text feels momentously important but nothing is as important as a human life.

The Sunday Telegraph has launched the Use It, Lose It campaign to have drivers caught using mobile phones stripped of their licence.