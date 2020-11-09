USA's unfair advantage on emissions targets

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: There are worrying times ahead for Australia.

Already Australian Industry Chief Innes Willox has claimed that Joe Biden as USA President should 'spur' Scott Morrison to commit to a net-zero emissions target by 2050.

Of course, at the moment the biggest challenge will be to guide our country out of recession.

This is an official commitment of our present federal government.

A major decision will circle around a longer-term level of JobSeeker.

The success or otherwise will depend on responses of business and consumers likewise.

Now a Biden Government, even one constrained by a Republican Senate, could "put us on the spot" (Grattan, The Conversation, 6 Nov,2020). What Biden will do about China is also yet to be seen.

Many within Australia will applaud, however, I feel that few Australians are really aware of the grave difference between USA and Australia in terms of energy.

Basically, USA could be self-sufficient in terms of energy.

As far back as 2016 the US was between 86% and 91% self-sufficient.

Australia, on the other hand, "in real life terms...have enough petrol for about two weeks if cut off from global supply lines" (Gosling, The Guardian, 16/05/20).

To illustrate more clearly how much the average Australian is hoodwinked, I will illustrate by way of a speech on energy that I listened to last week.

The speaker stated with boldness and conviction that "ACT has '100 percent renewable' electricity from today".

That sounded farcical to me. So, I later googled and found the appropriate article to be by Jake Evans (ABC News, 1/10/19). There was an added title to that sentence; namely, "But what does that mean?"

Key points are about 4/5 of the power on the eastern seaboard grid that Canberrans use is from coal or gas; but the ACT pays for enough renewable electricity generation to account for the city's entire use; and a fossil-fuel-free grid is possible IN THE FUTURE with battery storage and smarter use of power.

My lack of belief paid off. At the time of that article only about 5 percent of the territory's electricity is generated within its borders by a few solar farms and rooftop panels on Canberra's homes.

The rest comes from the national electricity market.

Now here is the statement that gave a world of understanding to me: "Canberrans can't leave the lights on _ yet...the power that Canberrans consume at any time may well have been generated by burning coal or gas."

A net zero emissions target by 2050 is one thing for a virtually self-sufficient energy country such as USA but an entirely different scenario for an oil poor country like Australia with coal we could sell to China who needs coal but at the moment is refusing to take a lot of our products to make a point of telling us just how vulnerable we are.

Australians, even young Australians in school, need to be taught honestly and openly and not given information through rose-coloured glasses.

Are you with me Australia? There are none so blind as those who cannot see (see Jeremiah 5:21).

Glenda Carroll

Bundamba