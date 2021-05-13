Menu
US talk show giant Ellen DeGeneres calls it quits

13th May 2021 3:29 AM

 

Ellen DeGeneres, a staple of daytime American talk show culture, said Wednesday she is ending her show after 19 seasons.

The decision came amid slumping ratings following allegations by former and current staffers that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been a toxic place to work. 

That trailblazing revelation -- made by DeGeneres's character in a sitcom named after her -- shocked America and nearly doomed her career.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

- 'Very hurtful' -

But things got worse for her when the actor Brad Garrett, who appeared on her show six times, tweeted this last August: "Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge."

"It almost impacted the show," Ellen told the trade publication. "It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season."

Since September the show's ratings have plummeted by more than one-half compared to last season, to 1.2 million viewers per show.

DeGeneres was co-producer of her show and last year earned an estimated 84 million dollars, largely thanks to that program. That made her the 12th highest-paid celebrity in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

Originally published as US talk show giant Ellen DeGeneres calls it quits

