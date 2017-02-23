Nashville singer Craig Campbell to star at CMC Rocks

READY TO PLAY: US country musician Craig Campbell said he couldn't wait to head Down Under again for CMC Rocks.

IT'S an amazing feeling being able to travel halfway around the world and find thousands of keen country music fans who can sing your songs word by word.

That's why Nashville singer Craig Campbell is headed back to Australia for CMC Rocks.

"Australia has got some of the best country music fans in the world," Campbell said.

"I have so much fun every time I come back and get to play for those guys and for them to sing along. It's just fun, I love it."

He performed at CMC Rocks when it was held in the Hunter Valley in 2013, and said he loved playing for the Australian crowd.

"I get excited when there's a big crowd," he said.

"A lot of people ask me 'do you get nervous?'

"I don't get nervous, I get pumped up knowing that there's going to be a big crowd.

"I psych myself up to make sure I do the best I can."

And for fans at this year's event, that will mean treating them to some fresh music.

His latest single, Outskirts of Heaven, is charting in the US and he's keen to try it out on a live Aussie crowd.

"We'll play a bunch of the new songs and we'll definitely play some of the songs that were hits here in the States and also some of the songs that were hits in Australia," he said.

"I feel like it's a global thing. No matter what you believe, I believe everybody believes there's something on the other side and I believe it's going to be whatever you want it to be and that's what the song is about."

The Outta My Head and Keep Them Kisses Comin singer is also keen to touch base with Aussie country star Troy Cassar-Daley who he teamed up with on the track The Sunshine Club on a previous trip Down Under.

Craig at CMC Rocks:

Thursday, March 23: 11pm in the White Rabbit Saloon

Saturday, March 25: 9.10pm on the second stage

Sunday, March 26: 4.50pm on the main stage